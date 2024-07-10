Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Amy M. Rothstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,322,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,900,000 after acquiring an additional 451,236 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 33,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

