Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448,840.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,385 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

