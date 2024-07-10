Andrew J. Grethlein Sells 674,348 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 7,936,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,453,456. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GERN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
