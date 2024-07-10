Analyzing U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) & TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) and U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, indicating that its stock price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and U.S.A Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 21.25% 9.75% 1.11% U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $402.75 million 3.21 $117.39 million $3.28 11.89 U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and U.S.A Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TriCo Bancshares and U.S.A Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.72%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats U.S.A Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; credit and debit cards; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. Further, it provides checking, saving, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts; equipment financing; certificate of deposit account registry service; certificated of deposit; and IntraFi cash service. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About U.S.A Bank

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

