Analysts Set Expectations for Hess Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Shares of HES opened at $145.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess has a 12-month low of $131.61 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hess by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hess by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,100,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

