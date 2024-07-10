Analysts Set Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) PT at C$9.88

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

DBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$583.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.77.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Salter Code bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.