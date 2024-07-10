Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$2.05. The company has a market cap of C$276.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.53.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of C$60.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.2187148 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

In related news, Director Michael Luzich sold 63,700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total transaction of C$108,927.00. In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Michael Luzich sold 63,700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total value of C$108,927.00. Also, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 40,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$78,398.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,724 shares of company stock worth $649,909. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

