Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$2.05. The company has a market cap of C$276.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.53.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of C$60.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.2187148 EPS for the current year.
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
