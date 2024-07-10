American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after buying an additional 460,262 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 270,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,957. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.38. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.22. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

