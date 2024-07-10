American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,309 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,669,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.79. The company had a trading volume of 297,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,220. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

