América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.69.

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

