Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $198.95 and last traded at $199.48. 12,066,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 42,579,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

Specifically, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.