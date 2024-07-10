Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $41.03 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.