Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ERH stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $10.55.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
