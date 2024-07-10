Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $821.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.