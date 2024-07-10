Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $821.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.