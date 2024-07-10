Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.5 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Shares of ATD opened at C$79.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$64.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.