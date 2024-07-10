Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $136.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.5 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

ARE stock opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.