Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $27,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after buying an additional 605,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,254,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,129,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,040. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.