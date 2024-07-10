93,177 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,730,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,534,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,427 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,723 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $110.81.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

