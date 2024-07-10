894 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,806,000 after buying an additional 124,039 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,539,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,709,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,423,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RNR traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $219.71. 141,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,393. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day moving average of $221.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.