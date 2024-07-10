46,112 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $770,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $51.36. 3,394,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,478,308. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

