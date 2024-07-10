400,600 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OWL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,116. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

