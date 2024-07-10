31,057 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.91. The company had a trading volume of 955,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,214. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $212.58 and a 12-month high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.60.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.56.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
