18,704 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $3,183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $2,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.39. 328,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

