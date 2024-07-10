16,700 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,804,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,960,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after acquiring an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 120,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 903,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. 6,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,118. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

View Our Latest Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.