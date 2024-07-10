1,246 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,685,876,000 after buying an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $6.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,656. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
