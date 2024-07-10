1,011 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.20. 2,098,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,915. The company has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.