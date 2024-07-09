ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $28.18 Average PT from Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $20.15 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.