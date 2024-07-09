ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 0.6% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $18.88. 1,847,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,389,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIM. Barclays boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 231,955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 151,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 69,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

