Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Price Hits $0.0000

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $342.65 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,669,471,639,201 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,675,711,356,791.203. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003963 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $4,059,465.95 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

