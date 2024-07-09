Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $167.91

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $167.91 and last traded at $167.91, with a volume of 4611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.80.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.2318 per share. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

