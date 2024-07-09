Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,215,000 after buying an additional 787,704 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after purchasing an additional 628,889 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,131.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 410,621 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after buying an additional 247,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after buying an additional 155,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.15. 176,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.45.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

