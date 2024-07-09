Whittier Trust Co. Sells 97 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 45.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 600,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,490,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.91. 863,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.47. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

