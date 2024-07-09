Whittier Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

