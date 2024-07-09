Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 7,259 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,451 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. 329,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on TBBK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hersh Kozlov acquired 1,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.