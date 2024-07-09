Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.80. 1,514,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,712. The firm has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.