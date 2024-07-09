Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after buying an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $48,302,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,673,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.0 %

H stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.69. 490,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.69.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

