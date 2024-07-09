Whittier Trust Co. Has $696,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,091,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $136.03. 699,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average of $149.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

