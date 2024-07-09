Whittier Trust Co. Has $313,000 Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.45. 172,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.28. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1 year low of $82.57 and a 1 year high of $150.01.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

