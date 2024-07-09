WEMIX 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.93 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002141 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $505.66 million and $2.93 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 527,646,823 coins and its circulating supply is 407,660,372 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 527,593,912.0040334 with 407,630,893.837443 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.22809899 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,002,224.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.