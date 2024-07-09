VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.61 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

