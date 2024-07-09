Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 272.8% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,103,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of VSH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 189,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,778. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSH

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.