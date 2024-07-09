VersaBank (TSE:VB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.65 and last traded at C$14.64. Approximately 39,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.74 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.64.
About VersaBank
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.
