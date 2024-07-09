Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.80. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Uwharrie Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

About Uwharrie Capital

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. It accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

