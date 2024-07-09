United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.76) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,260 ($16.14).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UU

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,031 ($13.21) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,033.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,037.33. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 896.76 ($11.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5,394.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 33.19 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26,315.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($13.03), for a total transaction of £42,683.49 ($54,673.36). In other news, insider Clare Hayward purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.55) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,658.51). Also, insider Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($13.03), for a total value of £42,683.49 ($54,673.36). Insiders acquired a total of 3,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.