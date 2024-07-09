United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.28. 3,047,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

