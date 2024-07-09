Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,586 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,872.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01.

On Monday, May 20th, Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64.

Twilio stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,302. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

