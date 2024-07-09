TrueFi Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $121.47 million and approximately $21.18 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,334,063 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,146,334,063.207498 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.10419522 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $24,483,446.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

