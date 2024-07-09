Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRV. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.12.

TRV opened at $204.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

