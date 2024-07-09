TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$39.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of X stock opened at C$38.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.23. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$28.32 and a 12 month high of C$39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

